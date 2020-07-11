 Jimmy Butler Poised for Restart, 'at Another Level' Through Heat's Practices - Heat Nation
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are officially back in team action for the first time since March.

According to big man Meyers Leonard, star Jimmy Butler is on a different level through the team’s initial runs in Orlando, Fla.

Butler, 30, is the Heat’s alpha this year.

The Heat acquired Butler through a multi-team trade last summer. In fact, Leonard was part of the deal as well.

Upon arrival, Butler signed a four-year, $142 million contract with the Heat. The five-time All-Star has been everything the Heat desired from him.

On the season, the veteran is putting up 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He has been a fearless leader, encourager and role model.

The journeyman constantly pumps up the Heat’s young base, which has thrived this season. Rising star Bam Adebayo, who is having a career year, has cited Butler’s presence as a reason for his success.

The Heat resume the 2019-20 season on Aug. 1 against the Denver Nuggets.

