The Miami Heat are currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and superstar Jimmy Butler is a big reason why.

Ever since he joined the organization, Butler has embodied the spirit of the Heat. He has helped make the team one of the most competitive in the league.

As the 2022 NBA Playoffs approach, Butler recently opened up about his mentality regarding basketball, his health and his life overall.

In a somewhat surprising statement, Butler has made it clear that one of his goals is to maintain a sense of balance in his life and not let his incredibly competitive spirit take over.

“I need all the different things that I compete in just to level me out,” Butler told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. “Too much of any good thing is always a bad thing. I live by that. So, I try to take it piece by piece, day by day, realizing that I do keep the main thing the main thing — that is basketball. I do want to win a championship. We all know that. I do want to be healthy. We all know that. But if I’m too locked in, I forget about everything else, everybody else. And I don’t want to do that.”

Ultimately, this comment should be seen as a positive by all Heat fans. Some sports fans tend to believe that their favorite sports stars should care about nothing else except the game they play. That is a very unrealistic ideal.

In truth, Butler has displayed a lot of wisdom to admit that while the ultimate goal of a championship is the focus, everything else in his life cannot simply fall by the wayside.

So far this season, Butler has averaged 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The Heat currently hold a 47-25 record with just 10 games left in the regular season.

Surely, Butler and the Heat will look to build on that success and push even harder once the playoffs get underway in just under a month.