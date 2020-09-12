- Jimmy Butler Offers Hilarious Comparison Between This Season’s Miami Heat and Big 3 Era Teams
- Report: Boston Celtics Offer Major Update on Gordon Hayward’s Availability for Series vs. Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat ‘Most Likely to Prioritize’ Re-Signing Goran Dragic and Jae Crowder This Offseason
- Jayson Tatum Talks Major Challenges of Facing Miami Heat Ahead of Conference Finals Matchup
- Bam Adebayo Not Interested in Individual Awards, Has One Mission on His Mind
- Report: Miami Heat Believe Tyler Herro Can Be Better Than Devin Booker
- Meyers Leonard Annihilates Skip Bayless for Insensitive Comments About Dak Prescott
- Paul Pierce Makes Ridiculous Statement About Miami Heat and Their Playoff Run
- Report: Pat Riley Once Spit in Disgust Due to ‘So-Called Leaders’ in Dion Waiters and Hassan Whiteside
- Report: Miami Heat’s Miraculous 1-Year Turnaround Has NBA Executives Questioning Validity of Tanking
Jimmy Butler Offers Hilarious Comparison Between This Season’s Miami Heat and Big 3 Era Teams
- Updated: September 12, 2020
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler compared this season’s Miami Heat team to the Big 3 squads helmed by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
Jimmy Butler says no comparison of this Heat team to Big Three Heat teams against Celtics in playoffs, "I think those teams are way better than the Heat have now . . . I think the Heat now are just stuck with me."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 12, 2020
Butler may not be wrong about his comparison. After all, the Heat won back-to-back titles with the Big 3.
Still, Miami is a very strong team this year.
Led by Butler and fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo, Miami has reached the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Heat have rolled through the NBA playoffs up to this point, winning eight of the nine games they have played.
Butler, who was acquired by the Heat this past offseason, has been everything as advertised in his first year in South Beach.
The Heat were able to upset the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs thanks to a few big performances by Butler.
While they may not compare to the glory days of the Big 3, this year’s Miami squad seems like it isn’t content with just a conference finals berth.
The Heat will take on the Boston Celtics in their next series with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login