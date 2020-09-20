The Miami Heat’s loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night was aggravating to Jimmy Butler, who challenged the team to bounce back strong for Wednesday night’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Jimmy Butler on tonight’s Heat loss: “We didn’t play hard enough, or do anything we set out to do….now we’ll really see what we’re made of.” — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 20, 2020

The Heat made a late comeback that came up short, but never led during the contest, which saddled the Heat with their first loss in the series.

That effort to come back marked the third consecutive game in which the Heat were forced to chop down a deficit in an effort to win. After succeeding during the first two contests, they were unable to deliver in Game 3.

Having to make such comebacks is something that Butler expressed frustration about after the game.

“I think it gets old, playing from behind consistently,” Butler said. “Especially against a great team like Boston and what they bring to the table.”

Butler, known for his intensity and competitive nature on the court, was no doubt frustrated as he watched the Heat fall behind by as many as 20 points.

On an individual level, Butler delivered fairly consistent numbers with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Both teams will get something of a breather, with Game 4 not set to be played until Wednesday night. A victory in that contest would put the Heat just one win away from their first appearance in the NBA Finals in six years.