Jimmy Butler faces major disrespect in MVP odds for 2021-22 NBA season

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler isn’t getting a lot of love from oddsmakers regarding his 2021-22 MVP chances.

The odds for the 2021-22 NBA MVP, per @betonline_ag. Kawhi Leonard somehow has better odds at winning it than guys like Khris Middleton and Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/gySIHRuYfs — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 18, 2021

Butler is outside the top 20 when it comes to odds. Perhaps most notably, an injured Kawhi Leonard has been given better odds than the Heat star. Leonard is expected to miss much of the 2021-22 campaign.

If anything, this should add fuel to the fire for Butler and the Heat. They have a lot to prove this coming season, and the team has no shortage of motivation.

Butler will hope to bounce back as an All-Star in the 2021-22 campaign. He did not earn All-Star honors in the 2020-21 season. For the year, he averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and a league-best 2.1 steals per game.

The veteran has struggled from beyond the arc recently, and that’s an area where he could be looking to improve. A career 32.7 percent shooter from deep, he made just 24.5 percent of his 3-pointers this past season.

He may need to get better in that department if he wants to bolster his MVP chances.