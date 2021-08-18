- Jimmy Butler faces major disrespect in MVP odds for 2021-22 NBA season
- Duncan Robinson joins elite group of 3-point shooters with NBA 2K22 rating
- Jimmy Butler’s agent claps back at those that think Heat star cares about not getting Christmas game
- LeBron James’ emphatic 2-word recollection of Dwyane Wade in the Olympics
- Report: Miami Heat suffer big schedule ramifications after getting swept in 1st round last season
- Video: Duncan Robinson hilariously surprises fans speaking about his massive contract extension
- Miami Heat’s odds to win Eastern Conference for 2021-22 season revealed
- Report: Miami Heat plan to give promising youngster shot to be Kyle Lowry’s backup
- Omer Yurtseven opens up about ‘beneficial’ Summer League experience
- Video: Miami Heat surprise Duncan Robinson with incredible gesture as he signs new contract
Jimmy Butler faces major disrespect in MVP odds for 2021-22 NBA season
- Updated: August 18, 2021
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler isn’t getting a lot of love from oddsmakers regarding his 2021-22 MVP chances.
The odds for the 2021-22 NBA MVP, per @betonline_ag.
Kawhi Leonard somehow has better odds at winning it than guys like Khris Middleton and Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/gySIHRuYfs
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 18, 2021
Butler is outside the top 20 when it comes to odds. Perhaps most notably, an injured Kawhi Leonard has been given better odds than the Heat star. Leonard is expected to miss much of the 2021-22 campaign.
If anything, this should add fuel to the fire for Butler and the Heat. They have a lot to prove this coming season, and the team has no shortage of motivation.
Butler will hope to bounce back as an All-Star in the 2021-22 campaign. He did not earn All-Star honors in the 2020-21 season. For the year, he averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and a league-best 2.1 steals per game.
The veteran has struggled from beyond the arc recently, and that’s an area where he could be looking to improve. A career 32.7 percent shooter from deep, he made just 24.5 percent of his 3-pointers this past season.
He may need to get better in that department if he wants to bolster his MVP chances.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login