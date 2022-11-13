Jimmy Butler hilariously calls out Max Strus for coming up short of career high in 31-point effort: ‘He should have done better’

Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus had one of his best nights ever in the NBA on Saturday, scoring 31 points to help defeat the Charlotte Hornets.

Even so, Jimmy Butler found a way to poke fun at the fourth-year pro for not breaking his career high.

“He didn’t get his career-high,” Butler said sarcastically. “So that was disappointing. “He should have done better, he should have been more thirsty and hunting more shots.”

Of course, Butler didn’t mean it because if it weren’t for Strus’ performance, Miami wouldn’t have enjoyed such an easy win. In fact, thanks to a big lead in the fourth quarter, the 33-year-old veteran was able to head to the bench earlier than usual. He also managed to poke fun at D.J. Khaled following the game because of his early trip to the bench.

Jimmy Butler on not having to play to the final minute of Miami's win over the Hornets: "It was great. I got to take my shoes off, put them on my pillow like DJ Khaled was over there doing." pic.twitter.com/aozA2fNh9K — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 13, 2022

The six-time All-Star certainly deserved the rest after playing a solid and efficient 31 minutes against the Hornets. He posted 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.

But Strus certainly stole the show. By scoring 31 points, he came up just one point shy of matching his career high. In addition, he connected on eight 3-pointers. His career high is nine.

Perhaps the 26-year-old wanted to prove to the Heat organization on Saturday that it should keep him around amid trade rumors linking him to Jae Crowder.

The Phoenix Suns forward has not yet played this season following an agreement with his current team for him to sit out while the organization looks to trade him. He reportedly welcomes the idea of a return to the Heat.

However, Miami might have to give up Strus to acquire Crowder. Additionally, the Suns already reportedly rejected a trade offer involving Duncan Robinson.

It remains to be seen if Strus will remain in a Heat uniform for the rest of the season. He has proven his value to the team during the first few weeks of the 2022-23 campaign.

Through 13 games, he has averaged 15.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest. He’s also making 3.2 3-pointers per match, which leads Miami this season. Therefore, it might be wise for the organization to keep him. After all, it ranks just 14th in the league in 3-pointers made per game this season.