The Miami Heat are pumped to win a championship after falling short by two NBA Finals games last season.

In fact, Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler is declaring that the Heat will win a title because he has something special in his arsenal.

“Just know, this year we finna win it, man,” Butler told Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated. “I got something up my sleeve. I’m going to be better than ever. Just wait on it.”

Butler, 31, led the Heat all the way to the NBA Finals in his first season in Miami.

The veteran went supernova in the title series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, the Lakers overpowered the Heat in six games with the superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Still, Butler averaged 26.2 points, 9.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest in the 2020 NBA Finals.

In both of the Heat’s wins, he collected impressive triple-doubles.

The journeyman went off for 40 points, 13 assists, 11 boards, two blocks and two steals in the Heat’s Game 3 win over the Lakers. Furthermore, he put on the masterful performance without the services of stars Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.

Now, Butler is hinting that he has more in the tank.