Jimmy Butler clowns Gabe Vincent after Miami Heat guard shows off offseason work

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler couldn’t help but clown his teammate Gabe Vincent after the Heat guard showed off some of his offseason work.

Butler urged his teammate to get some new footwear since the 2021-22 season is over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (@iamgabevincent2)

It’s wonderful trolling by Butler, who seemingly loves to joke with his teammates off the floor.

Vincent, 26, had a bit of a breakout year for the Heat in the 2021-22 season, as he started 27 of the 68 games he played in. The University of California, Santa Barbara product averaged career-highs in points (8.7), rebounds (1.9), assists (3.1) and steals (0.9) per game for Miami.

He helped the Heat in a big way in the NBA playoffs as well when Kyle Lowry went down with an injury.

A talented defender, Vincent has really carved out a solid role for himself in the Heat’s rotation. He also showed some prowess as a shooter in the 2021-22 campaign, finishing the year shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite all of those improvements, Vincent still appears to be working tirelessly at his game this offseason. However, that won’t save him from taking a shot or two from Butler.

After losing in the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021-22 season, the Heat are hoping to improve and make the NBA Finals in the 2022-23 campaign. Butler and Vincent will both be vital pieces in any success Miami has, especially since the team lost a starter in P.J. Tucker this offseason.

Vincent has already shown he can improve his game drastically, and the Heat are hoping to see that again in the 2022-23 season.