- Jimmy Butler clowns Gabe Vincent after Miami Heat guard shows off offseason work
- Duncan Robinson says he put a game check on the line in a game of ping-pong against Franz Wagner
- Victor Oladipo sends stern message to rest of league: ‘I’m one of the best players in the world’
- ESPN panelists rank 3 teams above Miami Heat to win Eastern Conference this season
- Victor Oladipo explains spiritual meaning behind his ‘revenge tour’: ‘I’m talking about God’s revenge’
- Report: Miami Heat continue to keep Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler ‘off limits’ in Kevin Durant trade talks
- Antoine Walker says Heat would have had a better shot than Celtics at beating Warriors in Finals
- Report: Miami Heat have interest in trading for Jae Crowder
- Report: Heat remain threats to land Kevin Durant from Nets, who will take ‘every last asset’ in any potential deal
- Kyle Lowry on being called thick: ‘It used to bother me a lot…now, I don’t care’
Jimmy Butler clowns Gabe Vincent after Miami Heat guard shows off offseason work
- Updated: August 12, 2022
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler couldn’t help but clown his teammate Gabe Vincent after the Heat guard showed off some of his offseason work.
Butler urged his teammate to get some new footwear since the 2021-22 season is over.
View this post on Instagram
It’s wonderful trolling by Butler, who seemingly loves to joke with his teammates off the floor.
Vincent, 26, had a bit of a breakout year for the Heat in the 2021-22 season, as he started 27 of the 68 games he played in. The University of California, Santa Barbara product averaged career-highs in points (8.7), rebounds (1.9), assists (3.1) and steals (0.9) per game for Miami.
He helped the Heat in a big way in the NBA playoffs as well when Kyle Lowry went down with an injury.
A talented defender, Vincent has really carved out a solid role for himself in the Heat’s rotation. He also showed some prowess as a shooter in the 2021-22 campaign, finishing the year shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Despite all of those improvements, Vincent still appears to be working tirelessly at his game this offseason. However, that won’t save him from taking a shot or two from Butler.
After losing in the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021-22 season, the Heat are hoping to improve and make the NBA Finals in the 2022-23 campaign. Butler and Vincent will both be vital pieces in any success Miami has, especially since the team lost a starter in P.J. Tucker this offseason.
Vincent has already shown he can improve his game drastically, and the Heat are hoping to see that again in the 2022-23 season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login