Jimmy Butler and other Miami Heat veterans clown Gabe Vincent with hilarious meme after he misses 4th straight game

Gabe Vincent is currently sidelined for the Miami Heat due to health and safety protocols. The youngster hasn’t played since Dec. 28.

Jimmy Butler recently took to Instagram and gave Vincent a hard time for his absence. Some Heat veterans made sure to get in on the action in the comments section.

The Heat will surely be happy when Vincent does return from health and safety protocols. Before going on the shelf, the 25-year-old had been playing at an impressive level.

Over his last 20 games before entering protocols, Vincent averaged 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep.

Over his last seven games before entering protocols, he averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest on 42.4 percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The guard’s growth has been a nice storyline this season for the Heat. Once he returns, the hope is that he’ll pick up where he left off before he was sidelined. The team would certainly love to see him take an even bigger step forward.

Miami has gone 2-2 since Vincent entered health and safety protocols. The team earned a chippy road win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday by a score of 115-109.

The Heat now have a little bit of time off before their next contest. They’ll face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday in what is an exciting matchup on paper.

A win over Phoenix would be Miami’s 25th victory of the season. Currently, the Heat are 24-15, which is the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.