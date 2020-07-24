- Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic Offer Impressions of First Game Inside NBA Bubble
- Bam Adebayo Shows How Ecstatic He Is to Be Out of Quarantine and Back With Miami Heat
- Erik Spoelstra’s Wife Shares Personal Photos, Sends Adorable Message Amidst Wedding Anniversary
- Goran Dragic Gushes Over Duncan Robinson: ‘He’s the Best Shooter in the League’
- Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA restart scrimmage online and on TV
- Video: Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro Seen Going at It in Intense 1-on-1 Battle During Practice
- Jimmy Butler Shows Off Dance Skills, Chemistry With Goran Dragic in Latest Miami Heat Practice Video
- Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony Announce Incredible New Fund to Empower Black Lives
- Kendrick Nunn Breaks Silence, Issues Confident Message as He Joins Miami Heat in NBA Bubble
- Report: Miami Heat Offer Huge Update on Statuses of Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic Offer Impressions of First Game Inside NBA Bubble
- Updated: July 24, 2020
After four months of being away from NBA action, the Miami Heat participated in a scrimmage against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
The unique exhibition inside the Orlando, Fla. bubble was considered a home game for the Heat. However, Heat alpha Jimmy Butler barely noticed during the contest.
“I really and truly was not paying attention,” Butler said when asked if he noticed the home-team branding. “I was really locked in on the game, and trying to remind my teammates that this isn’t going to be normal.
“So maybe next time I’ll pay attention a little bit more.”
On the other hand, Heat point guard Goran Dragic felt the difference without fans.
“It’s different with no fans,” Dragic said. “So we could hear everybody talking. It’s going to be interesting. But we know what we need to do on the court.”
The Heat defeated the Kings, 104-98, on Wednesday night.
Butler and Dragic only played in the first half of the contest. However, they both made their impact.
The 30-year-old Butler posted nine points, three rebounds and two assists. As for Dragic, he put up 11 points and two rebounds.
The Heat, along with the rest of the teams in the bubble, will have to get used to competing without fans. Teams are doing different things to make home games feel more comfortable.
Regardless, the Heat are focused on winning a championship. They hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat officially commence the resumption of their 2019-20 season against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login