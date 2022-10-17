Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo among top 5 of players that receive highest percentage of negative tweets

Miami Heat fans certainly expect a lot from their team, and they’re not always shy about it.

The organization hasn’t won a championship since 2013, so there’s nothing Heat fans want more than to win another NBA title.

If the Heat want to make a run at the 2023 title, they’re going to need stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to play some elite basketball, which is something they’re certainly capable of doing.

While most Heat fans likely understand how important Butler and Adebayo are to the team’s success, it seems like the two players aren’t terribly popular among some Twitter users.

Adebayo reportedly receives the third-highest percentage of negative tweets of any NBA player, and Butler is close behind in fifth place.

NBA players that receive the most negative tweets: 1. Marcus Smart – 41.03%

2. Draymond Green – 38.27%

3. Bam Adebayo – 37.33%

4. Trae Young – 37.24%

5. Jimmy Butler – 36.7% (Data by @ActionNetworkHQ ) — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 17, 2022

Of course, athletes are bound to catch some criticism on social media platforms like Twitter, but the hope is that people don’t cross the line and make things personal.

The Heat will open their season in just a couple of days, as they’re set to face the Chicago Bulls at home on Wednesday. The 2022-23 season will be Butler’s fourth with the Heat and Adebayo’s sixth.

Last season, Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. He earned his sixth All-Star selection in the process.

In the playoffs, he turned things up a notch, something fans have come to expect from him. The veteran averaged 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest in 17 playoff games and was very efficient along the way.

Adebayo, meanwhile, averaged a career-high 19.1 points per game last season. He also posted 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, averaging a double-double for the second time in his career.

Fans would love to see Adebayo be more aggressive in the upcoming season. Time will tell if that’s in the cards. It also seems like there’s a chance he’ll add a 3-point shot to his game, which is an exciting thought.

After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Miami is hoping to take a step forward in the upcoming campaign and crack the NBA Finals again.