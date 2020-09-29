Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler revealed that he never considered signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency last offseason.

Butler instead signed with the Heat, and the decision has paid off as they won the Eastern Conference title this season.

Jimmy Butler says he didn't consider going to the Lakers last summer. Said when he met with Erik Spoesltra and Pat Riley, it was everything he knew he'd want. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 29, 2020

Ironically, the Heat and the Lakers will face each other in this year’s NBA Finals.

The Lakers traded for superstar Anthony Davis last offseason, pairing him with LeBron James.

They have created one of the best duos in recent NBA history, and one can only wonder how much more dominant Los Angeles would have been if it had added Butler as well.

However, the Heat have formed an extremely talented team around Butler, including Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro.

The core group has helped the Heat go 12-3 this postseason. They knocked off the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

Should Miami go on to win a championship, it is safe to say that Butler will continue to believe that he made the right decision.