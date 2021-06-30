- Jerry Colangelo says Bam Adebayo has ‘specific job’ for upcoming Tokyo Olympics
- Stephen A. Smith sees Kawhi Leonard going to the Miami Heat over the Los Angeles Lakers
- Report: Shane Battier mentioned as candidate to join Dwyane Wade in Utah Jazz front office
- Exploring how much the Miami Heat should be willing to pay Duncan Robinson in restricted free agency
- Report: Duncan Robinson was ‘seriously considered’ for roster spot on Team USA over Kevin Love
- Report: Chris Paul spied on KZ Okpala in game vs. Miami Heat, knew Caron Butler taught him impressive move
- Miami Heat coach Caron Butler offers exciting update on biopic movie deal with Mark Wahlberg
- Report: Miami Heat interested in John Wall and Eric Gordon
- Jimmy Butler breaks his silence on tragic Florida building collapse
- Report: Houston Rockets are potential landing spot for Tyler Herro
Jerry Colangelo says Bam Adebayo has ‘specific job’ for upcoming Tokyo Olympics
- Updated: June 29, 2021
In the opinion of Jerry Colangelo, the role for Bam Adebayo during the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo is a specific one that can help the United States win the gold medal in men’s basketball.
Colangelo, the managing director of the USA Men’s National Team, offered his comments after the 12-man team was chosen.
“Bam, we’ve always liked,” Colangelo said. “He’s a young, athletic guy. He can run the court. He’s a shot blocker. He plays above the rim.
“And, so, a young guy like that is very, very important. Everyone has a role. And he has a specific job to do and I’m sure he’ll do it well.”
Adebayo, who turns 24 next month, has become a stronger force on the court during the past two years for the Miami Heat. Those steps forward have been the result of a strong work ethic that has translated into improved rebounding and shot-blocking skills.
Such advancement was what the Heat were expecting when they selected Adebayo with the 14th overall pick in 2017 NBA Draft and is clearly evident when looking at the fourth-year player’s statistics this season.
In 64 regular season games this season, Adebayo averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per contest and showed a solid overall game that continues to develop.
Despite many NBA superstars choosing to opt out of playing in this year’s delayed Olympics, the 12-man roster is still packed with plenty of talent. If Adebayo fulfills the role set out for him by Colangelo, it seems quite likely that the United States will come home with another gold medal.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login