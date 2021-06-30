Jerry Colangelo says Bam Adebayo has ‘specific job’ for upcoming Tokyo Olympics

In the opinion of Jerry Colangelo, the role for Bam Adebayo during the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo is a specific one that can help the United States win the gold medal in men’s basketball.

Colangelo, the managing director of the USA Men’s National Team, offered his comments after the 12-man team was chosen.

“Bam, we’ve always liked,” Colangelo said. “He’s a young, athletic guy. He can run the court. He’s a shot blocker. He plays above the rim. “And, so, a young guy like that is very, very important. Everyone has a role. And he has a specific job to do and I’m sure he’ll do it well.”

Adebayo, who turns 24 next month, has become a stronger force on the court during the past two years for the Miami Heat. Those steps forward have been the result of a strong work ethic that has translated into improved rebounding and shot-blocking skills.

Such advancement was what the Heat were expecting when they selected Adebayo with the 14th overall pick in 2017 NBA Draft and is clearly evident when looking at the fourth-year player’s statistics this season.

In 64 regular season games this season, Adebayo averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per contest and showed a solid overall game that continues to develop.

Despite many NBA superstars choosing to opt out of playing in this year’s delayed Olympics, the 12-man roster is still packed with plenty of talent. If Adebayo fulfills the role set out for him by Colangelo, it seems quite likely that the United States will come home with another gold medal.