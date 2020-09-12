 Jayson Tatum Talks Major Challenges of Facing Miami Heat Ahead of Conference Finals Matchup - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Jayson Tatum Talks Major Challenges of Facing Miami Heat Ahead of Conference Finals Matchup

Jayson Tatum Talks Major Challenges of Facing Miami Heat Ahead of Conference Finals Matchup

Jayson Tatum, Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have their Eastern Conference Finals opponent.

On Friday, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors, 92-87, in Game 7 of their second-round series to advance to the conference finals.

Boston, led by budding superstar Jayson Tatum, will get to square off with a Heat team that is 8-1 this postseason.

Tatum, who scored 29 points and added 12 rebounds in the Game 7 victory, spoke about playing Miami in the next round.

Miami rolled through its second-round series against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat, led by All-Star Jimmy Butler, have one of the most well-rounded offensive attacks in the NBA.

Miami has played Boston three times this season, winning one of the matchups.

The win came on Aug. 4 during the NBA’s seeding games prior to the playoffs. Miami defeated the Celtics in that game, 112-106.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login