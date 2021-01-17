After delivering a strong performance in his debut with the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden took time to recognize Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade for offering an inspiring shout out to the controversial guard.

Let’s talk about this narrative: James Harden looks happy and there’s no price tag for that feeling. Could he have handle things better. YES! but couldn’t we all. Im happy for this black man 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/n1Sm5hhG9a — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 17, 2021

Back in November, Harden was a member of the Houston Rockets when he demanded a trade.

Over the ensuing weeks, Harden’s attitude and approach to the game were questioned by not only the media and fans, but also by some of his own Rockets teammates.

Ultimately, Harden got his wish when he was dealt to the Nets in a blockbuster deal that quickly made the team an even stronger NBA title contender.

The first opportunity for Harden to show what he could do for the Nets came on Saturday night and he delivered an eye-opening performance. Harden delivered a triple-double of 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, while also collecting four steals on the night.

As a former league MVP, Harden is certainly capable of that type of performance, but there was some question exactly how long it would take for him to have an impact with the Nets.

Wade spent 16 seasons in the NBA and over that time frame saw plenty of African-American players and teammates endure public criticism. That helps explain why he embraced this new chapter in Harden’s career.