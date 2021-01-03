- Jamal Crawford lists Dwyane Wade with Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson as toughest players to guard
Jamal Crawford lists Dwyane Wade with Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson as toughest players to guard
- Updated: January 3, 2021
Miami Heat icon Dwayne Wade was one of the hardest players to defend during his time in the league.
As a matter of fact, journeyman Jamal Crawford put Wade in the same category as Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant as the toughest players to guard.
Kobe, AI, D Wade for me. https://t.co/BC24i8Cz08
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 3, 2021
Crawford, 40, isn’t on an NBA roster this season.
However, the guard has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets since the team lost guard Spencer Dinwiddie for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.
Crawford has played against hundreds of players since he came into the league during the 2000-01 season. Therefore, his affirmation of Wade bears a lot of weight.
Wade, who retired from the league after the 2018-19 season, won three championships during his 16-year career. He won the 2006 NBA Finals MVP award.
Of course, Wade dominated the association with his array of scoring techniques. To this day, Wade is the Heat’s all-time leader in points scored.
