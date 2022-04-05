Jalen Rose says he wouldn’t bet his hard-earned money on Brooklyn Nets beating Miami Heat

The Brooklyn Nets have lost three of their last four games and have fallen to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday’s action.

With Brooklyn in the No. 10 spot, it could potentially face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs this season.

Miami, which has won four straight games to build a two-game lead on the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the East, would have its hands full with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

However, NBA analyst Jalen Rose wouldn’t bet on the Nets beating the Heat in the playoffs.

“Every time I look up, they’re losing. They don’t play defense. Are you betting your hard earned money they will beat the Bucks or the Heat? I’m not doing it.” Jalen Rose on the Nets — x – Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) April 5, 2022

The Nets would have to win two play-in games if they remain in the No. 10 spot just to make the final playoff field. While the team does have the star power of Durant and Irving, it hasn’t performed up to the standards that many expected entering the 2021-22 season.

The Heat have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference all season long, and they have done it with a balanced approach.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry all average double figures in points per game this season.

The team has also welcomed Victor Oladipo back to the lineup late in the 2021-22 campaign, which makes Miami’s offense even more dangerous in a playoff series.

The Nets will be a dangerous team simply because Durant is one of the league’s best players, but Rose clearly believes in Miami’s team ball over the star power that the Nets possess if these teams do match up this postseason.