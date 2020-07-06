Jae Crowder Sends Inspiring Message Thanking Everyone for Birthday Wishes

Miami Heat newcomer Jae Crowder is officially 30 years old.

The birthday boy sent an inspiring message to his family, friends and fans on Monday.

The Heat acquired Crowder back in February.

Miami dealt Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson in exchange for Crowder, Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill from the Memphis Grizzlies just before the 2020 trade deadline.

Many fans expected Iguodala to be the prized player in the package. However, it’s Crowder who has played phenomenally in a Heat uniform.

Before the novel coronavirus paused down the 2019-20 regular season, Crowder participated in 11 games with Miami. The forward put up 11.9 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 steals per contest with the Heat.

Now, with the 2019-20 campaign set to resume later this month, the veteran is gearing up for a strong playoff run with the Heat.

The journeyman has career averages of 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.