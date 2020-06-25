Jae Crowder Sends Emphatic Message to Vince Carter After Retirement Announcement

Basketball legend Vince Carter officially announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday.

Following the huge news, Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder paid his respects to the former superstar.

THANK YOU @mrvincecarter15 .! ILL BE FOREVER THANKFUL FOR YOU TAKING ROOKIE JC UNDER YOUR WINGS AND HELPING MOLD ME INTO THE PRO I AM TODAY! ENJOY THE HALL OF FAME LEGEND IT WAS ONE HELLUAVA RIDE GLAD TO SHARE SOME MEMORIES WITH YOU.! -99 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) June 25, 2020

Crowder, 29, joins a long list of players who are grateful to have played alongside the journeyman.

Still, Carter holds a special place in Crowder’s heart. Crowder played with Carter for the first two seasons of the Heat newcomer’s NBA career.

Carter, 43, had one of the most prolific careers in NBA history.

During his 22-year career in the league, Carter averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is No. 19 all time in NBA history in scoring and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1999.

However, the veteran is best known for his ferocious tomahawk dunks. Carter won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2000.

The eight-time All-Star made NBA history earlier this year when he became the first NBA player to play in at least one game in four different decades.