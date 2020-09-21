 Jae Crowder Hints at Critical Offensive Changes for Miami Heat Ahead of Game 4 - Heat Nation
Jae Crowder Miami Heat Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder revealed that Miami will make a major change to its offense if Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker is matched up with Crowder in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston put Walker on the bigger Crowder in Game 3, and it came away with a 117-106 victory.

With Miami leading the series 2-1, it seems that an adjustment will be in order as it tries to take command in Game 4.

Crowder struggled mightily in Game 3, shooting just 2-for-10 from the field and scoring 10 points.

As for Andre Iguodala, who was being guarded by the bigger and slower Enes Kanter, there wasn’t much to like about his performance either as he was scoreless in Game 3.

The Heat will certainly need to adjust to beat a redesigned Boston defense that held Miami to 38.8 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 percent from downtown in Game 3.

The Heat and Celtics will square off again on Wednesday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

