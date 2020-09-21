Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder revealed that Miami will make a major change to its offense if Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker is matched up with Crowder in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston put Walker on the bigger Crowder in Game 3, and it came away with a 117-106 victory.

With Miami leading the series 2-1, it seems that an adjustment will be in order as it tries to take command in Game 4.

Jae Crowder said, yes, there will be changes if the Celtics again defend him with Kemba Walker. Said he just can't give anything away. Said same if Celtics again defend Andre Iguodala with Enes Kanter. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 21, 2020

Crowder struggled mightily in Game 3, shooting just 2-for-10 from the field and scoring 10 points.

As for Andre Iguodala, who was being guarded by the bigger and slower Enes Kanter, there wasn’t much to like about his performance either as he was scoreless in Game 3.

The Heat will certainly need to adjust to beat a redesigned Boston defense that held Miami to 38.8 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 percent from downtown in Game 3.

The Heat and Celtics will square off again on Wednesday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.