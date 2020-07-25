- Jae Crowder Looks Back at Time Tom Thibodeau Challenged Him to Fight During Middle of Game
- Erik Spoelstra Explains Why Both Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson Deserve Most Improved Player Award
- Report: Miami Heat Will Kneel During National Anthem in Opening Game vs. Denver Nuggets
- LeBron James Shouts Out Udonis Haslem’s Leadership in Latest Act for Social Justice
- Video: Meyers Leonard Unleashes Profanity-Laced Tirade at People Saying Modern NBA Is Soft
- Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic Offer Impressions of First Game Inside NBA Bubble
- Bam Adebayo Shows How Ecstatic He Is to Be Out of Quarantine and Back With Miami Heat
- Erik Spoelstra’s Wife Shares Personal Photos, Sends Adorable Message Amidst Wedding Anniversary
- Goran Dragic Gushes Over Duncan Robinson: ‘He’s the Best Shooter in the League’
- Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA restart scrimmage online and on TV
Jae Crowder Looks Back at Time Tom Thibodeau Challenged Him to Fight During Middle of Game
- Updated: July 25, 2020
On Saturday, it was reported that Tom Thibodeau landed a massive head-coaching deal with the New York Knicks.
While Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder congratulated Thibodeau on the new job, he made sure to cite an old video in which the coach cursed him out.
CONGRATS TIBS ON THE NEW COACHING JOB. CANT WAIT TO HAVE THESE BATTLES WITH YOU AGAIN.! 😈😈 https://t.co/xJClBq39Cm
— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) July 25, 2020
Crowder, 30, is not afraid to back down from anyone.
The pugnacious forward has stood up to opposing players and coaches during his career.
The incident between Crowder and Thibodeau took place in 2018. Crowder was a member of the Utah Jazz, while Thibodeau served as the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
At the time, All-Star Jimmy Butler played for the Timberwolves. The journeyman and Thibodeau have a strong relationship, going back to their days together with the Chicago Bulls.
Ironically, Butler and Crowder now compete alongside each other in Miami.
The pair is looking to bring the Heat a title. The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat resume the 2019-20 season against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login