Jae Crowder Issues Tragic Message After Seeing That LeBron James Missed His Mother During Quarantine

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed the world his soft side by revealing how hard it has been to be without his mother during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The story struck a chord with Miami Heat newcomer Jae Crowder, who issued an emotional message by remembering his late mother.

Crowder, 30, lost his mother after she lost a long battle to cancer in 2017.

The heartbreaking news surfaced hours after Crowder was sent from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. The forward was one of the pieces in the blockbuster deal for Kyrie Irving.

As a result, Crowder and James played alongside each other for part of the 2017-18 season in Cleveland. However, the Cavs dealt the hard-nosed veteran to the Utah Jazz in February of 2018.

The journeyman has played in a bunch of different cities over the course of his NBA career. Yet, he never complains. Instead, Crowder is always focused on working hard and winning at the highest level possible.

In Miami, Crowder is putting up 11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season. He has been a impactful contributor coming off the Heat bench.

The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are set on winning a title in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

There is no doubt Crowder will be playing for his mother as he continues to honor her legacy.