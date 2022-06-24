- ‘Heartbroken’ Ray Allen goes on lengthy NSFW rant after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
‘Heartbroken’ Ray Allen goes on lengthy NSFW rant after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
- Updated: June 24, 2022
Former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen shared a lengthy message after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion.
Allen shared a post on Instagram from former first lady Michelle Obama to state his thoughts on the decision.
View this post on Instagram
Allen clearly is discouraged by the Supreme Court’s decision to regulate womens’ choices and rights to do what they want with their own bodies.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade takes away a precedent that was set back in January of 1973. Allen, like many other Americans, is frustrated about what the decision means for the country and how it can affect women in America.
The decision has moved abortion rights back to a state issue, and several states are expected to ban or severely restrict abortion rights.
26 state are expected to ban or severely restrict abortion rights in wake of the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/grzGjz0tJH pic.twitter.com/D9HNjdrWjn
— ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2022
Allen deserves a lot of credit for speaking up for what he believes in. He also makes a great point about the country going backwards in terms of rights and freedom of choice with this decision.
The former first-round pick played two seasons in Miami and helped the Heat make back-to-back NBA Finals when he was there.
A key cog in the rotation, Allen averaged 10.3 points per game on 39.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc during his time in Miami. He will forever be remembered by Heat fans for his crucial 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.
