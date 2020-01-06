Hassan Whiteside Dedicates Social Media Post to Former Miami Heat Teammates - Heat Nation

- Hassan Whiteside Dedicates Social Media Post to Former Miami Heat Teammates
- Miami Heat News: Derrick Jones Jr. to Participate in 2020 Slam Dunk Contest
- Report: Duncan Robinson Considered ‘Near Lock’ to Participate in 3-Point Contest
- Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson React to Contracts With Miami Heat Becoming Fully Guaranteed
- Miami Heat News: Jimmy Butler Out Sunday vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Jimmy Butler Says Miami Heat Not Displaying ‘Culture We Pride Ourselves On’
- Hassan Whiteside Expecting Boos From Miami Heat Crowd in Return Contest
- Jimmy Butler Heavily Criticizes Miami Heat’s Effort and Attitude After Loss to Orlando Magic
- Hassan Whiteside Says ‘It’s Going to Feel Weird’ to Face Heat in Miami
- Erik Spoelstra Gushes About Jimmy Butler, Explains Why He’s Definition of Max Player
Hassan Whiteside Dedicates Social Media Post to Former Miami Heat Teammates
- Updated: January 6, 2020
Big man Hassan Whiteside made his return to South Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Sunday night.
Following Miami’s 122-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Whiteside sent a heartfelt message to his former teammates.
The comments section of the post was filled with reciprocal messages from former and current Heat players.
Goran Dragic expressed his appreciation, as did former Heat player Okaro White and team legend Dwyane Wade.
Despite the loss, Whiteside put on a clinic in the game.
He finished the night with 21 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks. Given his production, it’s clear that he wanted to leave it all out on the court in front of his former team.
In the end, the Blazers could not withstand solid nights from Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dragic.
The veteran point guard scored a team-high 29 points in the game despite coming off the bench.
Whiteside’s time with the Heat was unfortunately marred by disappointment and distraction. Still, it is good to see that he has nothing but love for his former teammates.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login