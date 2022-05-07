Grant Hill details why Bam Adebayo’s game is ‘perfectly suited’ for the international stage

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is considered by many to be one of the better and most versatile young big men in the NBA.

On offense, his strength and height allows him to battle down low, but he’s also developed enough to convert on jumpers as well. On defense, he’s one of the best in the business and has proven the ability to effectively guard everyone from guards to fellow centers.

While Adebayo has yet to really lead Team USA on the international stage yet, NBA great Grant Hill believes he has everything it takes to really shine on the international stage. He spoke with Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel about the quickly approaching 2024 Olympics, which will take place in Paris, and discussed a couple of Heat youngsters who could end up representing their country in the games.

As Hill sees it, Adebayo could be one of the stars of Team USA.

“Bam, I think, his game and how he plays is perfectly suited for the international stage,” Hill said. “First of all, he’s well-coached. He has a great culture. He’s a guy who I believe has worked hard and worked on his game, and developed the offensive side, the ballhandling, the passing. “His numbers aren’t going to necessarily overwhelm you. But the little plays, the understanding of making the right read, the discipline on defense, being able to guard multiple actions, qualities like that have served him well with the Heat, and certainly have served him well on the international stage.”

Hill certainly has Adebayo’s game pegged. While his numbers are rarely gaudy, it’s becomes clear how much he impacts winning whenever watching a Heat game. He is always moving around the court when he’s in the game and constantly making winning plays.

In the last Olympic Games, Adebayo won his first gold medal with Team USA. It marked a major accomplishment in his career, especially given his rough start with the international team. Now, it seems like he could be a member of the legendary squad for a little while longer.