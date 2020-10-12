- Goran Dragic sends emotional message to Heat Nation after season ends
Goran Dragic sends emotional message to Heat Nation after season ends
- Updated: October 11, 2020
The Miami Heat’s improbable playoff run came to a close on Sunday night as they fell 106-93 to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
The Heat were decimated by injuries during the NBA Finals, but none was bigger than losing Goran Dragic to a torn plantar fascia in Game 1.
Dragic returned in Game 6, but was far from his usual self, as he played just under 19 minutes and finished with just five points on 2-of-8 shooting.
After the loss, Dragic shared a heartfelt message addressed to Heat Nation.
@MiamiHEAT pic.twitter.com/61dFh3WqEt
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) October 12, 2020
Dragic is a free agent this coming offseason, but it is likely that he will be back in Miami.
The veteran guard had a fantastic season for the Heat, as he averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game during the regular season.
The Heat clearly could benefit from having Dragic back as they look to make another run at an NBA title during the 2020-21 campaign.
