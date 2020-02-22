Goran Dragic Refers to Dwyane Wade as Greatest of All Time - Heat Nation

On Friday, the Miami Heat held a jersey retirement ceremony for Dwyane Wade, and not surprisingly, the tributes started pouring in.

Former teammate Goran Dragic took to social media to pay Wade perhaps the ultimate compliment.

While some would have something to say about Wade being the greatest in NBA history, nobody can doubt that he was the greatest to ever don a Heat uniform.

Dragic played one and a half seasons with Wade during the latter’s first stint in Miami, and another one and a half seasons when Wade returned to South Florida midway through the 2017-18 campaign.

Together, they made two trips to the NBA playoffs in 2016 and 2018. In 2016, the Heat won 48 games and defeated the Charlotte Hornets in seven games before falling to the Toronto Raptors in seven contests.

The 2017-18 Heat went out meekly in the postseason, as they were handled by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, four games to one.

Both years, Dragic gave Wade lots of help. In the 2016 playoffs, the Slovenian native averaged 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game. In 2018 he put up 18.6 points and 4.6 assists per game in Miami’s series loss to Philly.