- Goran Dragic Gushes Over Duncan Robinson: ‘He’s the Best Shooter in the League’
- Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA restart scrimmage online and on TV
- Video: Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro Seen Going at It in Intense 1-on-1 Battle During Practice
- Jimmy Butler Shows Off Dance Skills, Chemistry With Goran Dragic in Latest Miami Heat Practice Video
- Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony Announce Incredible New Fund to Empower Black Lives
- Kendrick Nunn Breaks Silence, Issues Confident Message as He Joins Miami Heat in NBA Bubble
- Report: Miami Heat Offer Huge Update on Statuses of Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo
- Jimmy Butler Implies Teacher-Student Relationship With Tyler Herro While Referencing ‘Karate Kid’
- Report: New Injury to Sideline Justise Winslow for Rest of NBA Restart
- Jae Crowder Issues Tragic Message After Seeing That LeBron James Missed His Mother During Quarantine
Goran Dragic Gushes Over Duncan Robinson: ‘He’s the Best Shooter in the League’
- Updated: July 22, 2020
After Duncan Robinson made five 3-pointers in the Miami Heat’s scrimmage against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Heat guard Goran Dragic had high praise for his teammate, calling the 26-year-old the “best shooter in the league.”
Dragic, tonight, on Duncan Robinson: "He's the best shooter in the league."
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 23, 2020
Robinson is mainly known for his elite shooting ability. So far this season, he has shot 44.8 percent from three, which ranks fourth in the NBA, and has made a total of 243 3-pointers, which ranks third in the NBA. Almost 90 percent of his field-goal attempts this season have come from three.
The University of Michigan product also participated in the NBA’s 3-Point Contest during this season’s All-Star Weekend. However, he was unable to win the event.
Robinson has already set a Heat franchise record for most 3-pointers in a single season, having surpassed Wayne Ellington’s previous record of 227.
It will be interesting to see just how many 3-pointers Robinson ends up with this season.
The Heat’s next scrimmage is against the Utah Jazz on July 25.
Miami plays its first official game of the NBA restart against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login