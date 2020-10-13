Miami Heat veteran Goran Dragic could be coming to the end of his time in South Florida.

Dragic will be amongst the most talented free agents this offseason when free agency begins. Despite being up there in years, it’s possible that the 34-year-old could earn himself another lucrative contract.

However, when speaking with Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Dragic made it clear that his happiness trumps almost anything at this point in his career.

“I want to be happy,” Dragic told the Sun Sentinel. “I’m at that stage of my career where it’s not only about me. It’s about my family, my kids, my wife. I do have to admit, I’m really happy.”

Dragic also admitted that the uncertainty around the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic could end up impacting his decision.

“We don’t know what the future holds with this virus and everything and when the league is going to start,” he said. “There’s still a lot of uncertainly in the future.”

While the point guard can depart the team in the offseason, he made it quite clear that he wants to stay with the Heat by saying that he hopes he can experience another Heat playoff run.

“It was something that I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life,” Dragic said of the Heat playoff run, “And, you know, can’t wait to get back.”

The Heat may be forced to offer Dragic a one-year deal in order to preserve cap space for the star-studded free agent class of 2021.

Dragic had a phenomenal season with the Heat. He had the best postseason campaign of his career in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

During the 2020 playoffs, the international standout averaged 19.1 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He helped Miami cruise through its Eastern Conference playoff opponents.

However, Dragic’s hot streak came to a halt after he suffered a torn plantar fascia in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged just 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in limited minutes against the Lakers.

Nonetheless, the veteran is adored by the Heat franchise. In addition, Dragic has the respect and love of the fanbase in South Florida.