Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz.

As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the Jazz traded away star big man Rudy Gobert for a slew of players and picks.

Clearly, Arenas is not all that impressed by the players the Jazz got in return.

In all, the Jazz got a major haul for Gobert. They received Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and Walker Kessler, who was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Out of all those players, Beasley seems to have the highest ceiling. He’s shown an ability to score in bunches in the past.

On top of players they received, the Jazz got the Wolves’ 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks as well as a 2026 first-round pick swap.

So, while the Jazz may not have received any star players in return, they’ll have tons of opportunities to draft one or more with all the picks they’ll have in the next handful of years.

As for Wade, he likely won’t let Arenas’ dig bother him much. He seems to really be enjoying his retirement from being an NBA star. For Heat fans, however, it’s surely great to see the three-time champion back on the floor, even if it’s just for a bit of fun.