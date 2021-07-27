Giannis Antetokounmpo shows he’s channeling Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant for offseason inspiration

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took to Instagram recently to post a montage of some of all-time NBA greats. Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade made the cut.

Giannis channeling some champs this offseason on his IG story 😤 pic.twitter.com/LsrLMODzXu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 27, 2021

Antetokounmpo is on the top of the sports world right now. He just led the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years, and along the way, he established himself as one of the very best players in the league.

In the regular season, Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. In the postseason, he stepped up his production and averaged 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The 26-year-old is going to be one of the faces of the NBA for the foreseeable future. It’s very cool to see that he thinks of Wade in such a great light.

Wade finished his playing days with three titles. For his career, he averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He was named to 13 All-Star teams and is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the Heat organization.

If Antetokounmpo goes on to accomplish some of the things that Wade did, then the Bucks superstar will likely find himself in the Hall of Fame one day.