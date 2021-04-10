- Gabrielle Union dedicates lengthy, heartfelt tribute to DMX
Gabrielle Union dedicates lengthy, heartfelt tribute to DMX
- Updated: April 9, 2021
On Friday, it was solemnly announced that rap icon DMX had passed.
Unsurprisingly, numerous prominent figures in the NBA world took to social media to pay tribute to the rapper.
One such tribute came from Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union.
View this post on Instagram
Union and DMX costarred in the 2003 action film “Cradle 2 the Grave.”
From Union’s touching tribute, it’s clear that the two shared a strong bond and had remained close ever since that experience of working together.
As a rapper, DMX was known for his aggressive and raw style. He won an American Music Award in 2000 and released multiple albums that went on to achieve platinum status.
DMX was first hospitalized on April 2 after suffering an apparent drug overdose and subsequent heart attack at his home in White Plains, N.Y.
He was just 50 years old.
