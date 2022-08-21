Gabe Vincent’s thankful message after hosting free basketball camp at his alma mater

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent recently held a free basketball camp at his old stomping grounds at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton, Calif.

He posted a thankful message on Twitter afterwards.

Thank you for allowing me to have my camp here today ! Huge thanks to @SMBoysHoops for helping me put this on as well as @gussarmstead 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/eUICUs2ydf — Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (@iamgabevincent2) August 21, 2022

Vincent is certainly one of the most inspiring stories in the league. He went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career with the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The 6-foot-3 guard then played in the NBA G League, suiting up for the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. During his second year with the team, he appeared in 20 games and averaged 23.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest before the Heat signed him to a two-way contract.

In his first season in Miami, the Heat reached the Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2020-21 campaign saw Vincent crack the rotation, playing in 50 games during the regular season. He averaged 4.8 points, 1.3 assists and 0.9 3-pointers per match. With the team shortening its rotation in the playoffs, Vincent saw limited playing time in the Heat’s first-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the following season, the 26-year-old was entrusted with more minutes. He even started in 27 of the 68 games he suited up in. Vincent had a career year, averaging 8.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 3-pointers per contest.

He maintained his spot in the rotation come playoff time. Unfortunately, the Heat were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It remains to be seen how the Heat will utilize Vincent this season as there are several guards that could be ahead of him in the depth chart.