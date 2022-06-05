Gabe Vincent looks back on season, sends important message to Miami Heat fans

The Miami Heat saw their 2022 postseason run end after losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat organization was looking to book a ticket to the NBA Finals and win its first title since the 2012-13 season. However, Miami failed to get past a pesky Boston squad, losing in seven games.

Heat guard Gabe Vincent recently took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. He also emphasized that the “goal remains the same” for the Heat.

The 25-year-old made a solid impact for Miami in the 2021-22 campaign. He suited up in 68 games in the regular season, primarily coming off the bench. But whenever the roster was hit by the injury bug, Vincent was ready to answer the call and play more minutes. He even entered the starting lineup 27 times.

Vincent finished the regular season with averages of 8.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

The University of California, Santa Barbara product was also a part of the team’s rotation in the playoffs. He continued his solid play, posting averages of 8.0 points, 3.2 assists and 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest in 18 postseason games, eight of which were starts.

Vincent would surely love to make an even bigger impact for the Heat next season.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen if the organization will run it back with its current core players. Although its season ended without a Finals appearance, Miami did find success in the 2021-22 regular season, as it finished with a 53-29 standing. Miami was the No. 1 seed in the East.