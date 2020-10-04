Through two games of the NBA Finals, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been killing the Miami Heat.

The 27-year-old big man had 34 points in Game 1, then followed it up with an extremely efficient 32 points in Game 2.

To that end, former NBA big man Larry Sanders seems to be campaigning the Heat to sign him so that he could take a shot at containing Davis.

Larry Sanders is ready to return to the NBA pic.twitter.com/c03BmXOFrI — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 3, 2020

Several years ago, Sanders emerged as a difference-maker on the defensive end and on the boards while a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 2012-13 season was his best effort, as he put up 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots a game.

Soon afterwards, however, he violated the NBA’s drug policy and was suspended twice for marijuana.

In 2015, he abruptly announced his retirement after some struggles with mental health.

Make no mistake: The Heat will need an all-hands-on-deck approach to as much as contain Davis.