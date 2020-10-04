- Former NBA defensive big man continues to beg Miami Heat to sign him to guard Anthony Davis
- Report: Major update offered on Goran Dragic’s outlook for Game 3 of NBA Finals
- Report: Erik Spoelstra had to yell at Duncan Robinson to ‘shoot the f—ing ball’ in Game 2 vs. Lakers
- Bam Adebayo gives optimistic update on his status for Game 3 vs. Lakers
- Jimmy Butler offers fearless message after Miami Heat fall in 0-2 hole to Lakers
- Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra sends heated message after Game 2 loss
- Video: Kendrick Nunn comes up with monster block on Anthony Davis at the rim
- Miami Heat announce drastic change to starting lineup ahead of Game 2 of NBA Finals
- Report: Surprise Miami Heat player likely to see action in Game 2 of NBA Finals
- Report: Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic ruled out of NBA Finals Game 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Former NBA defensive big man continues to beg Miami Heat to sign him to guard Anthony Davis
- Updated: October 3, 2020
Through two games of the NBA Finals, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been killing the Miami Heat.
The 27-year-old big man had 34 points in Game 1, then followed it up with an extremely efficient 32 points in Game 2.
To that end, former NBA big man Larry Sanders seems to be campaigning the Heat to sign him so that he could take a shot at containing Davis.
Larry Sanders is ready to return to the NBA pic.twitter.com/c03BmXOFrI
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 3, 2020
Several years ago, Sanders emerged as a difference-maker on the defensive end and on the boards while a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.
The 2012-13 season was his best effort, as he put up 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots a game.
Soon afterwards, however, he violated the NBA’s drug policy and was suspended twice for marijuana.
In 2015, he abruptly announced his retirement after some struggles with mental health.
Make no mistake: The Heat will need an all-hands-on-deck approach to as much as contain Davis.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login