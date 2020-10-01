- Former NBA big man pleads for Miami Heat to sign him so he can guard Anthony Davis
- Jimmy Butler offers supremely confident message with potential loss of Goran Dragic for series
- Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler offers crucial update on ankle injury suffered in Game 1
- Report: Goran Dragic diagnosed with torn plantar fascia but could return in NBA Finals
- Report: Miami Heat release X-ray results on Bam Adebayo following Game 1 of NBA Finals
- Report: Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic likely out for rest of NBA Finals
- Report: Miami Heat release troubling injury update on Goran Dragic
- Video: Jimmy Butler suffers brutal ankle injury in Game 1 of NBA Finals
- Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade make huge bet ahead of Heat-Lakers finals
- Kendrick Perkins makes blasphemous statement about Miami Heat’s chances against Los Angeles Lakers
Former NBA big man pleads for Miami Heat to sign him so he can guard Anthony Davis
- Updated: October 1, 2020
After the Miami Heat dropped Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, former Milwaukee Bucks center Larry Sanders offered a playful jab at the Heat’s inability to contain Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dear @MiamiHEAT I can Gaurd Anthony Davis…see you this summer 🖐🏿🙃
— Larry Sanders (@l8show_thegoat) October 1, 2020
In the Lakers’ 116-98 victory, Davis contributed 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks. He was also a consistent presence at the foul line, connecting on all 10 of his attempts.
Sanders’ hint about connecting with the Heat is something that seems extremely unlikely, given the checkered career that the 31-year-old has.
Due to off-the-court problems for Sanders saw him twice suspended for marijuana use and issues related to mental health, the Bucks bought out his contract in 2015.
In March 2017, Sanders was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers but was released a month later. During that short span, he played for the team’s G League affiliate and was on the court with the Cavs for just 13 minutes over five games.
Since that release, Sanders has largely fallen off the NBA’s radar, with no NBA team even signing him to a contract in the more than three years that have since passed.
The Heat have developed a finely tuned team that’s established some strong chemistry along the way, so there’s no real reason for them to even spend time pondering Sanders’ hint.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login