- Updated: August 16, 2020
Former Miami Heat forward Dorell Wright is picking the Heat to win it all this season.
I got Miami winning it all in the bubble!!!
— Dorell Wright 🏁 (@DWRIGHTWAY1) August 16, 2020
Wright, 34, clearly likes Miami’s chances to make it out of the Eastern Conference despite the fact that it will be the No. 5 seed.
The Heat’s first test of the postseason will come against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers were able to beat the Heat out for the No. 4 seed by beating them in the final game of the 2019-20 regular season.
Wright played for Miami for six seasons, beginning in 2004. The Heat selected Wright with the No. 19 pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.
Wright was mainly a bench player in Miami, averaging 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while with the Heat.
He last played for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2014-15 season.
The Heat will certainly have their hands full with the Pacers, but they did go 3-1 against them during the regular season.
Miami certainly hopes to fulfill Wright’s prediction in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.
