Former Miami Heat forward releases curious message after being linked with return to team

Though the Miami Heat have had a relatively quiet 2022 offseason, one interesting rumor linked the team to Jae Crowder.

Crowder, who has spent the last two years as a valuable member of the Phoenix Suns, could a be a great addition to the Heat’s roster.

After all, the Heat recently lost forward P.J. Tucker. While Tucker and Crowder have different playing styles, both players are frontcourt producers who can stretch the floor on the offensive side of the ball.

Crowder recently published an interesting post to social media.

CHANGE IS INEVITABLE.. GROWTH IS OPTIONAL.!! I BELIEVE ITS TIME FOR A CHANGE… I WANNA CONTINUE GROWING.! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) August 1, 2022

It’s impossible to deduce what exactly the social media post is about, but it is clear that Crowder foresees a sizable change occurring in his future.

Last season, Crowder started in all 67 regular season games he played in for the Suns. In those games, he averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 39.9 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from 3-point range.

If he were to rejoin the Heat for the 2022-23 campaign, it would be interesting to see what kind of role he’d have with the team. He played in just 20 games for the Heat during the 2019-20 campaign following a midseason trade. He started in eight of those games.

With that in mind, it’s important to note that in that season’s playoff push, which saw the Heat advance all the way to the 2020 NBA Finals, Crowder started in all 21 of his team’s games.

Clearly, his experience and skill were heavily valued by the Heat once the season was on the line.

His name will certainly be one for Heat fans to track from here on out.