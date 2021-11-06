- Former Miami Heat coach says Bam Adebayo is ‘determined’ to be great and win NBA championship
- Report: Miami Heat update injury status of Kyle Lowry vs. Utah Jazz
- Bam Adebayo issues strong message after Miami Heat’s blowout loss to Boston Celtics
- Video: Kyle Lowry suffers scary ankle injury in Miami Heat game vs. Boston Celtics
- Report: Miami Heat announce starting lineup for Thursday’s matchup vs. Boston Celtics
- Tyler Herro says he wants to win Sixth Man of the Year and MIP: ‘I feel like I can compete for those 2, for sure’
- Miami Heat release injury report for Thursday’s game vs. Boston Celtics
- Kyle Lowry on Bam Adebayo: ‘He probably should win Defensive Player of the Year’
- Charles Barkley throws shade at Tyler Herro for saying he’s on the same level as Luka Doncic and Trae Young
- Video: Tyler Herro goes off against Dallas Mavericks, scores 15 points in 2nd quarter
Former Miami Heat coach says Bam Adebayo is ‘determined’ to be great and win NBA championship
- Updated: November 6, 2021
Former Miami Heat coach Ron Rothstein recently spoke about big man Bam Adebayo and heaped a lot of praise on the youngster.
Rothstein explained that Adebayo is “determined” to win a championship.
"His work ethic is off the charts"
Former Miami Heat Assistant Coach Ron Rothstein tells Brian Custer why the sky is the limit for Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/h1S500ozrA
— SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 6, 2021
“His work ethic is off the charts,” Rothstein said. “He’s a fabulous athlete. He’s a great kid. He really is. And he’s determined to be great. He’s determined to win a championship.”
Mindset goes a long way in sports, and it certainly sounds like Adebayo maintains a good perspective. The 24-year-old is in his fifth season at the pro level, and he’s searching for his first NBA title.
So far this season, Adebayo is playing at a very high level. The same can be said for many of his Heat teammates. If that continue, Adebayo is going to have a very real chance at accomplishing his goal of winning a ring this season.
In seven games this season, Adebayo is averaging 19.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He’s shooting 51.0 percent from the field.
Moreover, the former first-round pick has been a monster on the defensive end. Even on a team loaded with quality defenders, Adebayo is arguably the best player in that regard.
The Heat are 6-2 on the young season, which has them tied for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Miami did lose its last game in a defensive battle against the Boston Celtics, but the team will look to bounce back on Saturday against the Utah Jazz.
The organization is trying to win its first championship since 2013. There’s a long way to go, but Miami looks like a legit contender.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login