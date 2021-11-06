Former Miami Heat coach says Bam Adebayo is ‘determined’ to be great and win NBA championship

Former Miami Heat coach Ron Rothstein recently spoke about big man Bam Adebayo and heaped a lot of praise on the youngster.

Rothstein explained that Adebayo is “determined” to win a championship.

"His work ethic is off the charts" Former Miami Heat Assistant Coach Ron Rothstein tells Brian Custer why the sky is the limit for Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/h1S500ozrA — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 6, 2021

“His work ethic is off the charts,” Rothstein said. “He’s a fabulous athlete. He’s a great kid. He really is. And he’s determined to be great. He’s determined to win a championship.”

Mindset goes a long way in sports, and it certainly sounds like Adebayo maintains a good perspective. The 24-year-old is in his fifth season at the pro level, and he’s searching for his first NBA title.

So far this season, Adebayo is playing at a very high level. The same can be said for many of his Heat teammates. If that continue, Adebayo is going to have a very real chance at accomplishing his goal of winning a ring this season.

In seven games this season, Adebayo is averaging 19.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He’s shooting 51.0 percent from the field.

Moreover, the former first-round pick has been a monster on the defensive end. Even on a team loaded with quality defenders, Adebayo is arguably the best player in that regard.

The Heat are 6-2 on the young season, which has them tied for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Miami did lose its last game in a defensive battle against the Boston Celtics, but the team will look to bounce back on Saturday against the Utah Jazz.

The organization is trying to win its first championship since 2013. There’s a long way to go, but Miami looks like a legit contender.