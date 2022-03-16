One dramatic storyline that lived on in the NBA for many years involved former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

Their beef began many years ago, when Allen opted to sign with the Miami Heat in 2012 rather than re-sign with the Celtics. The decision took place during the Heat’s Big 3 era, and Allen helped Miami win a title as a result.

After Allen made that decision, Garnett, as well as some of Allen’s other former Celtics teammates, took jabs at the sharpshooter.

While the beef was actually squashed very recently, former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins recently revealed the man reason behind the tiff in the first place.

“I never even asked until about last year when I was with K.G., and he told me, ‘It wasn’t that Ray left; it’s how he left.’ And I think he didn’t really give them a heads up. He didn’t take them out to dinner and say, ‘Hey man, it’s been fun, but I’m gonna go here.’ I think it was how he left is what kind of caused K.G. and everybody else to kind of be in they feelings.”

Just a few days ago, the beef officially came to an end when Garnett’s number was retired by the Celtics organization. During the ceremony. Garnett invited Allen onto the court. The two shared a hug, and they were quickly joined by Paul Pierce.

It was certainly a sweet moment to see. There are even probably some Heat fans out there who couldn’t help but crack a smile when the three former NBA stars managed to move past their squabbles and embrace in friendship.