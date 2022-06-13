Erik Spoelstra’s wife Nikki makes major life announcement

The Miami Heat may look to add some new talent to their roster this offseason, but head coach Erik Spoelstra already knows that a new face will be making an appearance in his family.

Spoelstra’s wife Nikki took to social media on Monday to happily announce that the couple’s third baby is on the way.

Half way there with lots to celebrate 🎈Excited to announce a new addition to our family arriving this fall! #momof3 pic.twitter.com/W4Zwhf4J9g — Nikki Spoelstra (@NikkiSpo) June 13, 2022

The couple announced its engagement back in September of 2015 and got married in the summer of 2016. Since then, the two have had two sons together. Surely, the young family is very excited about adding another baby to the mix.

While Nikki Spoelstra will surely take the summer months slowly as she continues her pregnancy, Erik Spoelstra will likely have another summer that is typical of an NBA head coach.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, the Heat finished just short of their ultimate goal. They lost in a thrilling Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Had they won, they would be playing the Golden State Warriors right now for the league’s biggest prize.

Now, Erik Spoelstra and the Heat front office will have to figure out ways to improve the team’s roster to better its chances of getting over the hump next season. In Miami, an NBA season is not considered a success unless it ends with a championship.

Clearly, this summer will be a big one for all members of the Spoelstra family. Surely, fans will be able to learn more about the coming baby from Nikki Spoelstra’s social media pages as the year progresses.