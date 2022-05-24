Erik Spoelstra’s confident message regarding Miami Heat after blowout Game 4 loss vs. Boston Celtics

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t worried about his team even after a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Spoelstra delivered several confident messages following the loss, showing that he believes in his team to turn things around in Game 5 and for the rest of the series.

Erik Spoelstra on the confidence he has in the offense figuring it out heading into game 5: “We’ve proven that we can do it.” “Whatever they’ve done to us, we can do to them. None of us are happy about what happened tonight.” “We’ve proven we can find solutions offensively.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 24, 2022

The Heat really struggled on offense in Game 4 without guard Tyler Herro, as they started the game in a major hole after missing their first 10 shots.

The Miami Heat have missed their first 10 shots from the field. Boston Celtics 18, Miami Heat 1. Complete flip from the start of Game 3. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 24, 2022

Miami was able to win Game 1 and Game 3 in this series, but the team has been dominated in both of its losses. The Heat lost Game 2 by 25 points before dropping Monday’s matchup by 20.

The biggest issue for Miami has been the lack of consistency behind star Jimmy Butler, as Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry and others have all been up and down throughout these playoffs in terms of their scoring outputs.

Butler, who scored just six points in Game 4, is dealing with right knee inflammation, which puts even more pressure on the rest of Miami’s supporting cast.

It will be up to Spoelstra, one of the league’s top coaches, to make the necessary adjustments for Miami to avoid a third blowout in this series.

Spoelstra and the Heat know what it takes to make the NBA Finals, as they reached the Finals in the 2019-20 season in the league’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

The Celtics and Heat will face off in Game 5 on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena in Miami.