- Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra on Why Jimmy Butler Wasn’t in at End of 4th Quarter of Game 3
- Brad Stevens Reveals What Boston Celtics Did to Contain Goran Dragic in Game 3
- Meyers Leonard’s Wife Shows Off Huge Difference Between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics Benches
- Report: Boston Celtics Offer Huge Update on Gordon Hayward’s Status for Game 3
- Video: Goran Dragic Reveals Owner of Direct Competitor to Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee
- Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic Gush Over Multiple Unique Qualities of Erik Spoelstra
- Dwyane Wade Makes Pointed Statement About Underrated Erik Spoelstra: ‘He Doesn’t Get Enough Credit’
- Report: Boston Celtics Upgrade Gordon Hayward’s Status Ahead of Game 3 vs. Miami Heat
- The Insane Amount of Money Miami Heat Reward Erik Spoelstra After Every Single Win
- Report: Celtics Had to Separate Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown Before ‘Physical Altercation’ Could Occur
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra on Why Jimmy Butler Wasn’t in at End of 4th Quarter of Game 3
- Updated: September 19, 2020
In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat fell behind by double digits yet again to the Boston Celtics.
In crunch time, the Heat mounted a rally to give themselves a chance of going up 3-0, but Jimmy Butler wasn’t on the court as the contest was being decided.
Head coach Erik Spoelstra explained why he made the decision to take the five-time All-Star out in crunch time.
On not playing Jimmy Butler near the end of the game, Erik Spoelstra said there was no injury. Spoelstra said: "We were just trying to get something quick right there at the end."
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) September 20, 2020
After trailing 63-50 at halftime, the Heat saw their deficit grow to 20 in the fourth quarter.
With the game seemingly out of reach, Miami was able to pull to within 109-104 with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.
It was shortly afterward, however, that Spoelstra decided to pull Butler from the game, leading some to wonder if the swingman had suffered a minor injury.
The Marquette University product had a decent game with 17 points, but he didn’t dominate in crunch time on Saturday the way he has in several recent playoff games.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login