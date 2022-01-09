Erik Spoelstra reveals whether or not Duncan Robinson will return to his starting role in the future

Following a three-game absence, Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson made his return to the court Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

After starting in his previous 35 games this season, Robinson came off the bench against Portland. He then suited up in the Heat’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday as a reserve once again.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra revealed after the contest if the 27-year-old will eventually regain his spot in the starting lineup.

“Duncan has been in protocols,” Spoelstra said. “He literally flew all day before the Portland game to be able to play in that game. I brought him off the bench just so we can control his minutes. We’re just trying to figure this out game by game. He’s a starter, but because of last game we just went with the same lineup. That’s not easy for anybody emotionally or mentally.”

Robinson seems perfectly fine with whatever role the coaching staff is thrusting him in.

“Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m happy to do,” Robinson said.

The 6-foot-7 pro has shot the ball well in the past two games. Against Portland, he went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. Then in the Heat’s win against Phoenix, he had his best scoring game of the season, recording 27 points with eight 3-pointers.

It sounds like Robinson will eventually be back to his usual role as a starter. In recent seasons, he has been a fixture in the starting lineup. He started 68 games in the 2019-20 regular season and 72 games the following season.