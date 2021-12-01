Erik Spoelstra reveals how Kyle Lowry is similar to Hall of Fame point guards

It’s no secret that Kyle Lowry has made a big impact on the Miami Heat in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Erik Spoelstra certainly thinks so. He recently heaped massive praise on the veteran and compared Lowry’s impact to those of Hall of Fame point guards.

“His brain speed and IQ for the game is at such a high level that it really has a multiplying effect on everybody else on the roster,” Spoelstra told USA TODAY Sports. “Those classic Hall of Fame point guards have that kind of impact on your team. Most of it is so subtle. I’ve always been a big fan of Kyle, and a lot of it has been because of being on the other side competing against him. I’ve seen how he can impact winning.”

Lowry and the Heat are off to a really solid start this season. Miami is 13-8 on the year, which is one of the better records in the Eastern Conference.

Individually, Lowry is posting some good numbers. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game on 42.6 percent shooting from the field and 31.0 percent shooting from deep.

Lowry has played at an especially high level lately. Over his last two games, he has averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 assists per contest on 54.5 percent shooting from the field.

The 35-year-old already has one NBA title under his belt, but he’s looking for another. If he captures one with the Heat this season, it’ll mark Miami’s first NBA championship since 2013. Time will tell if the squad can indeed accomplish the ultimate goal of winning it all.