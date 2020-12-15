The Milwaukee Bucks and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra did not seem to think that the signing impacted Miami in any way.

Erik Spoelstra on Giannis extending with Bucks, downplayed impact on Heat, "This team is about now." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 15, 2020

Miami reportedly had been preparing itself to make a run at Antetokounmpo if he hit free agency next offseason.

However, the Heat won’t get the chance as Anteotkounmpo’s extension will keep him in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future.

Still, Miami was able to bring back Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard as well as add Avery Bradley and Moe Harkless this offseason.

The Heat had positioned themselves to make a run at Antetokounmpo, but they still kept the core intact from last year’s team that made the NBA Finals.

Now, Spoelstra and the Heat are focused on getting back to the Finals this season.

The Heat will have to deal with a difficult road in the Eastern Conference, but they are as well positioned as anyone after their performance last season.