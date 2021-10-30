- Erik Spoelstra poses for adorable Halloween pictures with his family
Erik Spoelstra poses for adorable Halloween pictures with his family
- Updated: October 30, 2021
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra took some brief time away from his job to pose with his family for Halloween photos that feature memorable comic book characters.
Spoelstra and his wife Nikki, a former member of the Heat’s dancing squad, were married in 2016 and have since welcomed two sons into the family.
Despite Erik Spoelstra’s busy schedule, he’s always made an effort to carve out family time for himself and has managed to survive as the Heat’s head coach since 2008.
In December 2019, Erik Spoelstra briefly left the Heat so that he could be with his wife as she gave birth to their second son, Dante.
The NBA calendar isn’t always conducive to players and coaches who want to offer some lighthearted moments in the midst of trying to win games. Last season marked a rare instance in which teams were neither in training camp nor playing regular season games during the days preceding Halloween.
While Nikki Spoelstra will be busy with the couple’s children on Halloween, her husband will be in the midst of a brief two-game road trip with the Heat. On Saturday night, the Heat face the Memphis Grizzlies, followed by a road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
The early returns this season have been impressive for the Heat, with the team compiling a 4-1 record. The lone loss came in overtime against the Indiana Pacers last Saturday.
Building on the Heat’s three-game winning streak is Erik Spoelstra’s main goal, though thoughts of his family will undoubtedly not be too far away.
