Erik Spoelstra named best head coach in NBA by league’s GMs, receives high marks in other categories

The Miami Heat are on the verge of starting their 2022-23 season, and based on the opinions of NBA general managers that were polled in a recent survey, the Heat will enter the season with the best coach in the league.

Spoelstra received the majority of votes when general managers were asked who the best coach in the NBA is. Shockingly, he received 30 percent more than Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who came in at second place.

It’s the third straight season that Spoelstra has been named by NBA general managers as the best coach in the league.

1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 52%

2. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 22%

T-3. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 7%

T-3. Monty Williams, Phoenix – 7%

5. Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers – 5%

» Also receiving votes: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Taylor Jenkins, Memphis

» Last year: Erik Spoelstra – 55%

While Spoelstra was pegged as the best overall coach, it was not the only category that he gained recognition for in the survey. He came in third place regarding the topic of which coach is the best manager and motivator of people.

1. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 38%

2. Monty Williams, Phoenix – 28%

3. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 14%

T-4. Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers – 7%

T-4. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Willie Green, New Orleans; Taylor Jenkins, Memphis

» Last year: Monty Williams – 50%

He tied for second place in regards to making in-game adjustments.

1. Tyronn Lue, L.A. Clippers – 55%

T-2. Nick Nurse, Toronto – 17%

T-2. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 17%

» Also receiving votes: Rick Carlisle, Indiana; Chris Finch, Minnesota; Jason Kidd, Dallas

» Last year: Tyronn Lue – 37%

Finally, Spoelstra came in first once again when the general managers surveyed were asked about which coach in the NBA has the best defensive schemes.

1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 34%

2. Nick Nurse, Toronto – 31%

T-3. Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers – 7%

T-3. Tom Thibodeau, New York – 7%

T-3. Ime Udoka, Boston – 7%

T-3. Monty Williams, Phoenix – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Taylor Jenkins, Memphis; Michael Malone, Denver

» Last year: Tom Thibodeau – 37%

Clearly, there is a lot of confidence regarding the quality of coach that Spoelstra is. It shouldn’t come as much of a shock, but it is still great to see that he has league-wide recognition when it comes to what he brings to the table night in and night out.

Throughout his time as a head coach, Spoelstra has amassed a regular season record of 660-453. He has a record of 96-65 in the playoffs, having led the Heat to two titles in 2012 and 2013.

Last season, Spoelstra’s coaching ability helped the Heat go beyond what many across the league thought they were capable of. The Heat were just one win away from advancing to the 2022 NBA Finals.

This season, the Heat will look to improve upon that impressive finish to the season and advance all the way to the 2023 NBA Finals.

If they manage to do that, there’s no doubt that Spoelstra’s reputation will only improve.