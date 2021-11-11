Erik Spoelstra issues strong message of support for struggling Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is off to a sluggish start this season, but Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recently expressed his confidence in the 27-year-old.

Spoelstra wants Robinson to continue shooting. He explained that he has “no doubt” that Robinson will turn things around.

Erik Spoelstra says he wants Duncan Robinson to keep shooting. “It’ll come. I have no doubt about that.” Calls him one of the best shooters in the world. — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 11, 2021

Robinson is coming off of a brutal shooting night against the Los Angeles Lakers. He went just 4-for-16 from the field and 3-for-13 from deep. He also missed some pivotal free throws.

Had a couple more shots fallen for Robinson, the Heat very well may have defeated L.A. Instead, the Lakers walked away with an overtime victory.

On the season, Robinson is now shooting 34.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from 3-point range. Fans aren’t used to seeing numbers like those from the fourth-year player.

Last season, Robinson knocked down 43.9 percent of his shots from the field and 40.8 percent of his shots from deep. The season before that, he shot 47.0 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from beyond the arc.

There’s no doubt that Robinson is an invaluable weapon when his shots are falling, but that hasn’t been the case so far this season. He’s certainly hoping to turn things around as soon as possible.

Despite Robinson’s rough start to the season, the Heat are just one game out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami is 7-4 on the season and will look to earn a victory on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Heat have lost two consecutive games, and they’re looking to avoid dropping a third straight contest.