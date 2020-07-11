- Erik Spoelstra Explains Why It’s Unrealistic to Expect Miami Heat to Reach Peak
Erik Spoelstra Explains Why It’s Unrealistic to Expect Miami Heat to Reach Peak
- Updated: July 11, 2020
The Miami Heat are officially back on the practice court.
However, head coach Erik Spoelstra doesn’t expect the Heat to be at their best abilities by the start of seeding games.
Erik Spoelstra after Day 2 of practice: "I think the most important thing is getting ready for the playoffs." Said it might be unrealistic to think team can be at peak by start of seeding games.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 11, 2020
Erik Spoelstra, just now, "I don't think it's realistic to be at our peak by the end of this month. But that doesn't necessary mean that we're not going to really plan for that. The most important thing is to be ready for the playoffs."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 11, 2020
The Heat last played an NBA game on March 11, the same day Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus.
As a result, NBA commissioner Adam Silver immediately shut down the 2019-20 season. Several other players tested positive for the dangerous virus as well.
During the hiatus away from NBA action, some guys didn’t pick up a basketball for months. Multiple youngsters, who live in apartments and condos, didn’t even have access to a basketball court during quarantine.
Still, the Heat are focused on winning a championship this season. The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
At the moment, the team is without the services of All-Star Bam Adebayo and rookie standout Kendrick Nunn, who both reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. However, they are expected to join the team soon.
The Heat kickstart their season against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1.
