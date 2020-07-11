 Erik Spoelstra Explains Why It’s Unrealistic to Expect Miami Heat to Reach Peak - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Erik Spoelstra Explains Why It’s Unrealistic to Expect Miami Heat to Reach Peak

Erik Spoelstra Explains Why It’s Unrealistic to Expect Miami Heat to Reach Peak

Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are officially back on the practice court.

However, head coach Erik Spoelstra doesn’t expect the Heat to be at their best abilities by the start of seeding games.

The Heat last played an NBA game on March 11, the same day Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus.

As a result, NBA commissioner Adam Silver immediately shut down the 2019-20 season. Several other players tested positive for the dangerous virus as well.

During the hiatus away from NBA action, some guys didn’t pick up a basketball for months. Multiple youngsters, who live in apartments and condos, didn’t even have access to a basketball court during quarantine.

Still, the Heat are focused on winning a championship this season. The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

At the moment, the team is without the services of All-Star Bam Adebayo and rookie standout Kendrick Nunn, who both reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. However, they are expected to join the team soon.

The Heat kickstart their season against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login